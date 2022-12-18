Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Mount St. Mary's
Current Records: Robert Morris 4-7; Mount St. Mary's 5-6
What to Know
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will stay at home another game and welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers should still be feeling good after a win, while Robert Morris will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Mount St. Mary's and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Mount St. Mary's wrapped it up with a 51-34 victory at home.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, falling 69-60.
Mount St. Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Mount St. Mary's, who are 5-5 against the spread.
The Mountaineers are now 5-6 while the Colonials sit at 4-7. Mount St. Mary's is 1-3 after wins this season, and Robert Morris is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mount St. Mary's have won nine out of their last 13 games against Robert Morris.
- Nov 19, 2021 - Mount St. Mary's 74 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Feb 21, 2020 - Robert Morris 68 vs. Mount St. Mary's 60
- Feb 13, 2020 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Mount St. Mary's 60
- Feb 14, 2019 - Mount St. Mary's 76 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Robert Morris 62 vs. Mount St. Mary's 59
- Feb 28, 2018 - Robert Morris 60 vs. Mount St. Mary's 56
- Feb 22, 2018 - Mount St. Mary's 72 vs. Robert Morris 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - Mount St. Mary's 67 vs. Robert Morris 42
- Mar 04, 2017 - Mount St. Mary's 75 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 09, 2017 - Mount St. Mary's 74 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Jan 26, 2017 - Mount St. Mary's 48 vs. Robert Morris 47
- Jan 28, 2016 - Mount St. Mary's 70 vs. Robert Morris 49
- Jan 14, 2016 - Mount St. Mary's 76 vs. Robert Morris 52