Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Mount St. Mary's

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-7; Mount St. Mary's 5-6

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will stay at home another game and welcome the Robert Morris Colonials at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers should still be feeling good after a win, while Robert Morris will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Mount St. Mary's and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Mount St. Mary's wrapped it up with a 51-34 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, falling 69-60.

Mount St. Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Mount St. Mary's, who are 5-5 against the spread.

The Mountaineers are now 5-6 while the Colonials sit at 4-7. Mount St. Mary's is 1-3 after wins this season, and Robert Morris is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won nine out of their last 13 games against Robert Morris.