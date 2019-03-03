Mountain West reviewing court storming, heated postgame incident after Nevada-Utah State game

A postgame rumpus unfurled in the hallways of Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday night after Utah State upset No. 12 Nevada 81-76. Video of members of Nevada's team -- players and coaches -- captured by a local reporter, Jake Edmonds of KUTV, shows a heated scene in the moments following Utah State's biggest win of the season, a win that might well launch the Aggies into the NCAA Tournament.

You can watch the video here. Warning: it features a lot of profanity and strong language.

Utah State fans flooded the floor as soon as the game ended; the court-storm reportedly caused Nevada to leave the court and head back to their locker room by using Utah State's vomitorium instead of their own. In the video linked above, Nevada senior Jordan Caroline is seen being held back by teammates and Wolf Pack staff -- after he breaks the glass on a fire extinguisher case.

As the video continues, Nevada's coaches, including head coach Eric Musselman, can be seen kicking up a fuss with uniformed officers in the hallway. A separate video also appears to show one officer making a charge at Nevada's staff in an attempt to shoo them past Utah State's section of the hallway and back to their locker room.

At one point, a Nevada staffer can be heard saying, "Where was that f---ing urgency when our players were being touched by the fans?"

At another point, someone with Nevada can be heard saying, "That's unacceptable on your guys' part. That's your assistant coach."

Here are two points of view on the Utah State court-storm. On-site security attempts to set up a perimeter in time to keep the students separate from the players. The handshake lines occurs as normal.

My video of the Utah State vs Nevada court rush tonight. You see one Nevada player run to the sideline quickly, but no one touching him intentionally. pic.twitter.com/79X5PKkNYt — Cory The Pilot (@pilotvlogs) March 3, 2019

After the game, Musselman and Nevada's players did not speak to the media.

CBS Sports reached out to the Mountain West, which is reviewing the incident and expected to put out a statement on Sunday.