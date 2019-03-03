Mountain West rules court storming wasn't a factor in heated postgame incident after Nevada's loss at Utah State

The Mountain West announced Monday that no suspensions or disciplinary action would come from the conference in wake of a postgame incident that unfurled in the hallways of Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday night after Utah State upset No. 12 Nevada 81-76.

"After a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Saturday night's incident, which included a review of numerous video clips from various sources and the collection of written statements from multiple individuals, the Mountain West has concluded the situation was not caused by the court rush," the league said in a statement. "There was a postgame management plan in place and it was executed successfully."

Video of members of Nevada's team -- players and coaches -- captured by a local reporter, Jake Edmonds of KUTV, shows a heated scene in the moments following Utah State's biggest win of the season, a win that might well launch the Aggies into the NCAA Tournament.

You can watch the video here. Warning: it features a lot of profanity and strong language.

Utah State fans flooded the floor as soon as the game ended; the court-storm reportedly caused Nevada to leave the court and head back to their locker room by using Utah State's vomitorium instead of their own. In the video linked above, Nevada senior Jordan Caroline is seen being held back by teammates and Wolf Pack staff -- after he breaks the glass on a fire extinguisher case.

As the video continues, Nevada's coaches can be seen kicking up a fuss with uniformed officers in the hallway. A separate video also appears to show one officer making a charge at Nevada's staff in an attempt to shoo them past Utah State's section of the hallway and back to their locker room.

At one point, a Nevada staffer can be heard saying, "Where was that f---ing urgency when our players were being touched by the fans?"

At another point, someone with Nevada can be heard saying, "That's unacceptable on your guys' part. That's your assistant coach."

"Inappropriate conduct by individuals from both programs in the postgame handshake line and subsequently in the locker room areas created the unfortunate circumstances," the Mountain West said in a statement. "The Conference office has had multiple communications with both athletics directors and has shared the findings of its review. Each institution will be responsible for the determination and administration of what it deems appropriate disciplinary action for those involved. It must be made clear unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated."

Here are two points of view on the Utah State court-storm. On-site security attempts to set up a perimeter in time to keep the students separate from the players. The handshake lines occurs as normal.

My video of the Utah State vs Nevada court rush tonight. You see one Nevada player run to the sideline quickly, but no one touching him intentionally. pic.twitter.com/79X5PKkNYt — Cory The Pilot (@pilotvlogs) March 3, 2019

After the game, Musselman and Nevada's players did not speak to the media.

Nevada AD Doug Knuth put out a statement Sunday in the form of a Twitter thread.

We continue working closely with Utah State and the Mountain West Conference office to determine the facts of the emotional post game events. I have also been in regular communication with @EricPMusselman and our Deputy AD who was at the game with the team. — Doug Knuth (@DougKnuth) March 3, 2019

The hallway video shows an emotional young man responding to a highly charged game environment and a difficult loss. Our staff stepped in to support this young man. — Doug Knuth (@DougKnuth) March 3, 2019

I appreciate coach @EricPMusselman maintaining a calm demeanor and helping his players and staff through a difficult situation. Coach Muss and I will continue gathering information and working with the MW office. — Doug Knuth (@DougKnuth) March 3, 2019