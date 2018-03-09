Mountain West tournament bracket: Watch semis online, live stream, TV, picks, odds

Nevada and SDSU split the regular season series, with the No. 1 seed Wolf Pack losing to the Aztecs in the regular season finale just less than one week ago. Despite that recent outcome, however, I still like Nevada to roll and cover the 2.5 point spread. Eric Musselman's team is more talented top-to-bottom, and should handle its business en route to an MWC title game appearance.

How to watch Nevada vs. San Diego State



Date: Friday, March 9



Friday, March 9 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network



Odds



Odds via SportsLine: Nevada -2.5

Although Utah State and New Mexico also split the regular season series, New Mexico is perhaps playing its best ball of the season. The Lobos have won six straight coming into Friday and face a Utah State team that lost by 15 to New Mexico last time around. Take the Lobos to win and easily cover the spread. New Mexico is quietly the team no one wants to play right now.

How to watch Utah State vs. New Mexico



Date: Friday, March 9



Friday, March 9 Time: 11:30 p.m. ET



11:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network



Odds



Odds via SportsLine: New Mexico -3.5