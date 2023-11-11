Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Coppin State 0-2, Mt St Mary's 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will be playing at home against the Coppin State Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Mt St Mary's had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The contest between the Mountaineers and the Terrapins on Tuesday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Mountaineers falling 68-53 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Mt St Mary's has struggled against Maryland recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 5 on offense, a fact Coppin State found out the hard way on Thursday. They were the victim of a painful 70-49 loss at the hands of the Tigers. Coppin State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Towson pulled down 20.

The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 0-1 and the Eagles to 0-2.

As for their next game, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. They finished last season with a 12-16-1 record against the spread.

Mt St Mary's came up short against Coppin State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 83-78. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a big 15-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Coppin State.