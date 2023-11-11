Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Coppin State 0-2, Mt St Mary's 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will be playing at home against the Coppin State Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Neither Mt St Mary's nor Coppin State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Mt St Mary's kicked off their season on the road on Tuesday and hit a couple of potholes. The matchup between the Mountaineers and the Terrapins wasn't particularly close, with the Mountaineers falling 68-53. Mt St Mary's has struggled against Maryland recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 5 on offense, a fact Coppin State found out the hard way on Thursday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 70-49 walloping at the hands of the Tigers. Coppin State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Towson pulled down 20.

The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 0-1 and the Eagles to 0-2.

Mt St Mary's came up short against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 83-78. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Coppin State.