Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Fairfield 5-4, Mt St Mary's 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Fairfield is 4-0 against Mt St Mary's since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. The Stags will be strutting in after a victory while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a loss.

If Fairfield beats Mt St Mary's with 78 points on Sunday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. Fairfield came out on top in a nail-biter against Rider on Wednesday, sneaking past 78-75. The win was nothing new for the Stags as they're now sitting on three straight.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's suffered their closest defeat since November 22, 2023 on Friday. They fell just short of Marist by a score of 53-50. The matchup marked the Mountaineers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Fairfield now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Mt St Mary's, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Fairfield hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've been averaging 16.6. Given Fairfield's sizable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Fairfield didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup back in March, but they still walked away with a 96-92 victory. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or does Mt St Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fairfield has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.