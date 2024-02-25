Halftime Report

Mt St Mary's and the Gaels have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 30-25, Mt St Mary's has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Mt St Mary's entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Iona hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Iona 13-13, Mt St Mary's 11-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Mt St Mary's will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks. Mt St Mary's didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Iona suffered their closest loss since January 7th on Friday. They fell just short of the Broncs by a score of 78-75. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Mountaineers' loss dropped their record down to 11-16. As for the Gaels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.

Mt St Mary's lost to the Gaels at home by a decisive 87-70 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Iona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Iona has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.