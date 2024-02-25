Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers
Current Records: Iona 13-13, Mt St Mary's 11-16
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
What to Know
Mt St Mary's will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks. Mt St Mary's didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Iona suffered their closest loss since January 7th on Friday. They fell just short of the Broncs by a score of 78-75. Iona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Mountaineers' loss dropped their record down to 11-16. As for the Gaels, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.
Mt St Mary's lost to the Gaels at home by a decisive 87-70 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Iona is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145 points.
Series History
Iona has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.
- Jan 14, 2024 - Iona 87 vs. Mt St Mary's 70
- Mar 08, 2023 - Iona 74 vs. Mt St Mary's 54
- Feb 24, 2023 - Iona 80 vs. Mt St Mary's 68
- Feb 03, 2023 - Iona 81 vs. Mt St Mary's 51