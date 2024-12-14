Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-4, Mt St Mary's 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Maryland and Mt St Mary's are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will be staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Greyhounds were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Loyola Maryland didn't have quite enough to beat Delaware State and fell 80-77.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Stiemke, who posted 15 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Coppin State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. Milos Ilic was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Mt St Mary's). They came out on top against Fairfield by a score of 101-94 on Sunday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Mountaineers considering their 50-point performance the contest before.

Mt St Mary's was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Loyola Maryland's loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Mt St Mary's, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Loyola Maryland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Mt St Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a 4.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Loyola Maryland both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.