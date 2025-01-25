Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Manhattan 8-9, Mt St Mary's 11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. The Jaspers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Manhattan fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Fairfield on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Stags by a score of 87-84. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Jaspers were the slight favorite coming in.

Even though they lost, Manhattan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight defeat. They took an 82-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Siena.

Manhattan now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Mt St Mary's, their loss dropped their record down to 11-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Manhattan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Manhattan came up short against Mt St Mary's in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 75-66. Can Manhattan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Manhattan.