Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Manhattan 8-9, Mt St Mary's 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Manhattan Jaspers and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Jaspers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Manhattan fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Fairfield on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Stags by a score of 87-84. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Jaspers in their matchups with the Stags: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, Manhattan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took an 82-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Siena.

Manhattan now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Mt St Mary's, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Manhattan came up short against Mt St Mary's in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 75-66. Can Manhattan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Manhattan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Manhattan.