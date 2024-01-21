Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Niagara 8-9, Mt St Mary's 7-10

What to Know

Mt St Mary's is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Niagara is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Mountaineers strolled past the Red Foxes with points to spare, taking the game 65-48.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Broncs on Friday, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Purple Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-9 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Niagara might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Mt St Mary's didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Niagara in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. Does Mt St Mary's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Mt St Mary's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Mt St Mary's and Niagara both have 1 win in their last 2 games.