Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Niagara 8-9, Mt St Mary's 7-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

What to Know

Mt St Mary's is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Niagara is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, the Mountaineers strolled past the Red Foxes with points to spare, taking the game 65-48.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Broncs on Friday, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 7-10. As for the Purple Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-9 record this season.

Mt St Mary's didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Niagara in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 70-66 victory. Does Mt St Mary's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Niagara both have 1 win in their last 2 games.