Halftime Report

Niagara needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mt St Mary's 37-26.

Niagara came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Niagara 6-7, Mt St Mary's 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena.

Mt St Mary's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Mason last Saturday. The Mountaineers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Despite their defeat, Mt St Mary's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Terrell Ard Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 52 points in their last game, Niagara made sure to put some points up on the board against Le Moyne on Sunday. Niagara put the hurt on Le Moyne with a sharp 88-69 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Purple Eagles have posted since November 4, 2024.

Niagara was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only racked up nine.

Mt St Mary's loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Niagara, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Mt St Mary's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5. Given Mt St Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's took their win against Niagara in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 91-72. Does Mt St Mary's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Niagara turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Niagara both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.