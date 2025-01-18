Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Quinnipiac 10-8, Mt St Mary's 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Mt St Mary's will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off in a MAAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 25 turnovers on Thursday.

The experts predicted Mt St Mary's would be headed in after a win, but Rider made sure that didn't happen. Mt St Mary's took a 66-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rider. The Mountaineers' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-76 victory over the Warriors.

Quinnipiac smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Merrimack only pulled down six.

Mt St Mary's loss dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Quinnipiac, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Quinnipiac took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. Mt St Mary's might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a 3-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Quinnipiac both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.