Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-9, Mt St Mary's 10-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

On Friday, Sacred Heart was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to Merrimack.

Even though they lost, Sacred Heart smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Mt St Mary's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 75-66 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mountaineers.

Sacred Heart's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Mt St Mary's, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sacred Heart has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid victory over Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, winning 77-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacred Heart since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Mt St Mary's and Sacred Heart both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.