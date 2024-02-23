Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: St. Peter's 13-11, Mt St Mary's 11-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Mt St Mary's found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 94-80 to the Stags. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mt St Mary's in their matchups with the Stags: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks beat the Gaels 59-53 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for St. Peter's.

The Mountaineers' loss dropped their record down to 11-15. As for the Peacocks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Mt St Mary's just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given Mt St Mary's sizable advantage in that area, the Peacocks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's came up short against the Peacocks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 70-64. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Peter's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.