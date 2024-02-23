Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: St. Peter's 13-11, Mt St Mary's 11-15

After two games on the road, Mt St Mary's is heading back home. They and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact Mt St Mary's found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 94-80 to the Stags. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Mt St Mary's in their matchups with the Stags: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks beat the Gaels 59-53 on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for St. Peter's.

The Mountaineers' loss dropped their record down to 11-15. As for the Peacocks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Mt St Mary's just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given Mt St Mary's sizable advantage in that area, the Peacocks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Mt St Mary's came up short against the Peacocks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 70-64. Will Mt St Mary's have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Peter's has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Mt St Mary's.

  • Jan 07, 2024 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Mt St Mary's 64
  • Jan 28, 2023 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Mt St Mary's 62
  • Dec 01, 2022 - Mt St Mary's 73 vs. St. Peter's 58