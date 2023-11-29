Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Bradley 6-0, Murray State 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Murray State is heading back home. The Murray State Racers and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CFSB Center. Murray State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Murray State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers.

Murray State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brian Moore Jr., who scored 18 points, and Nick Ellington who scored 10 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Bradley put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 79-70 victory over the Catamounts. With that victory, Bradley brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bradley to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darius Hannah, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Bradley was Duke Deen's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Racers now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Braves, they have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 6-0 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Murray State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Murray State was pulverized by Bradley 83-48 when the teams last played back in February. Will Murray State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Murray State and Bradley both have 1 win in their last 2 games.