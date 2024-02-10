Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Evansville 15-9, Murray State 9-15

After two games on the road, Murray State is heading back home. They and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center.

Last Wednesday, the Racers came up short against the Bruins and fell 69-64.

Murray State's loss came about despite a quality game from Quincy Anderson, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of JaCobi Wood, who scored nine points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville entered their tilt with the Braves with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Aces came out on top in a nail-biter against the Braves on Wednesday and snuck past 73-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Evansville has posted since December 2, 2023.

Evansville can attribute much of their success to Ben Humrichous, who scored 14 points along with three steals. Humrichous didn't help Evansville's cause all that much against the Beacons on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Racers have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season. As for the Aces, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-9.

Looking ahead, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Everything went Murray State's way against the Aces in their previous matchup back in January as the Racers made off with a 81-59 victory. Will Murray State repeat their success, or do the Aces have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Murray State is a big 8-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Murray State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Evansville.