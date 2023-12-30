Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-8, Murray State 3-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Middle Tennessee and Murray State are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Murray State Racers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. Middle Tennessee is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, the Blue Raiders came up short against the Thunderbirds and fell 69-63.

Meanwhile, Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Mustangs, falling 92-65. Murray State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Quincy Anderson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, Murray State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Blue Raiders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Racers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.

Middle Tennessee strolled past Murray State when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Middle Tennessee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Murray State and Middle Tennessee both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.