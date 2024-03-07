Halftime Report

Missouri State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Murray State 27-14.

Missouri State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Missouri State 16-15, Murray State 12-19

How To Watch

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears and the Murray State Racers are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Missouri State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact Missouri State proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 69-59 victory over the Flames.

Missouri State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cesare Edwards, who scored 12 points. Edwards didn't help Missouri State's cause all that much against Illinois State last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Matthew Lee was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Racers couldn't handle the Sycamores on Sunday and fell 89-77. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Murray State in their matchups with Indiana State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quincy Anderson, who scored 25 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Alden Applewhite, who scored 13 points.

The Bears now have a winning record of 16-15. As for the Racers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Murray State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Missouri State's sizable advantage in that area, Murray State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Murray State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Missouri State.