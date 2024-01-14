Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: N. Iowa 8-8, Murray State 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Iowa Panthers and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at CFSB Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers earned a 67-59 win over the Flames.

Among those leading the charge was Kyle Pock, who scored 13 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Murray State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They blew past the Bears 77-53. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-19.

Murray State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was JaCobi Wood out in front who scored 19 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Quincy Anderson was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with nine rebounds.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-8 record this season. As for the Racers, their victory bumped their record up to 7-9.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Murray State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

N. Iowa beat Murray State 75-67 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

N. Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.