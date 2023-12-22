Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: SMU 8-4, Murray State 3-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Murray State Racers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at CFSB Center. Despite being away, SMU is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

SMU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Huskies at home to the tune of 89-53. With that victory, SMU brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

SMU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who scored 12 points along with three blocks, and Samuell Williamson, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williamson has scored all season. Ja'Heim Hudson was another key contributor, scoring five points.

Meanwhile, Murray State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 80-66 to the Trojans. Murray State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Nick Ellington, who scored 17 points along with five blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Mustangs have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for the Racers, they bumped their record down to 3-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Murray State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given SMU's sizeable advantage in that area, Murray State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

SMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

