Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Southern Illinois 13-7, Murray State 8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at CFSB Center. Southern Illinois will be strutting in after a win while Murray State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southern Illinois had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Beacons by a score of 75-69 on Wednesday.

Southern Illinois can attribute much of their success to Xavier Johnson, who scored 27 points along with five assists. Troy D'Amico was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Racers couldn't handle the Braves on Wednesday and fell 71-63. Murray State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quincy Anderson, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Rob Perry, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 13-7. As for the Racers, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 8-12.

Southern Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Murray State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Murray State.