Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 0-1, Murray State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Murray State is 8-2 against Tennessee Tech since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Murray State Racers will be playing at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. Murray State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

Murray State took care of business in their home opener (and then some). They blew past the Eagles, posting a 91-58 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-33.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee Tech found out the hard way on Monday. They were completely outmatched by the Volunteers on the road and fell 80-42. Tennessee Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-12.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tennessee Tech failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 42 points. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Tennessee scored 80.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Golden Eagles' victory pushed their record up to 0-1, while the Racers' loss dropped theirs down to 1-0.

Murray State beat Tennessee Tech 80-75 in their previous matchup back in January of 2022. Will Murray State repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Murray State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.