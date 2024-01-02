Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: UIC 7-6, Murray State 4-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at CFSB Center. UIC's defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so Murray State's offense will have their work cut out for Murray State.

UIC lost a heartbreaker to Southern Illinois when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Flames fell 62-50 to the Salukis. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UIC has scored all season.

UIC's loss came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Rivera, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Murray State's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They blew past the Blue Raiders 75-54. The score was close at the half, but Murray State pulled away in the second half with 40 points.

Murray State can attribute much of their success to Nick Ellington, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds, and JaCobi Wood, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Flames have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-6 record this season. As for the Racers, their victory bumped their record up to 4-9.

UIC will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. Those brave souls putting their money on Murray State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-8 ATS record can't hold a candle to UIC's 8-4.

UIC lost to Murray State on the road by a decisive 81-64 margin when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Can UIC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Murray State is a 3.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.