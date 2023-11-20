1st Quarter Report

Murray State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Murray State leads 37-35 over UNCW.

If Murray State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, UNCW will have to make due with a 3-0 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

UNCW Seahawks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: UNCW 3-0, Murray State 2-1

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Murray State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the UNCW Seahawks at 1:30 p.m. ET at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Murray State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Murray State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 86-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers.

Despite their defeat, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rob Perry, who scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was JaCobi Wood, who scored 14 points along with 4 assists and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, UNCW waltzed into Tuesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They claimed a resounding 116-80 victory over the Rams at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-37.

With the Racers' loss and the Hilltoppers' win, both teams now sport identical 2-1 records.

Going forward, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Murray State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

UNCW is a 4.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

