Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Murray State
Current Records: Austin Peay 6-5; Murray State 6-4
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Austin Peay Governors will be on the road. They will take on the Murray State Racers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at CFSB Center. Austin Peay lost both of their matches to MSU last season on scores of 53-65 and 56-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The Governors took their contest against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders on Monday by a conclusive 86-61 score.
Meanwhile, the Racers escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Chicago State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward DJ Burns, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.
Austin Peay is now 6-5 while MSU sits at 6-4. Austin Peay is 4-1 after wins this year, MSU 2-3.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Murray State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Austin Peay.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Murray State 91 vs. Austin Peay 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Murray State 65 vs. Austin Peay 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - Austin Peay 74 vs. Murray State 70
- Dec 08, 2020 - Murray State 87 vs. Austin Peay 57
- Mar 06, 2020 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 61
- Feb 29, 2020 - Murray State 75 vs. Austin Peay 61
- Feb 13, 2020 - Austin Peay 71 vs. Murray State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Murray State 94 vs. Austin Peay 83
- Feb 14, 2019 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Murray State 73 vs. Austin Peay 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Murray State 84 vs. Austin Peay 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Murray State 102 vs. Austin Peay 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Austin Peay 84 vs. Murray State 81
- Feb 20, 2016 - Murray State 76 vs. Austin Peay 60
- Feb 06, 2016 - Austin Peay 76 vs. Murray State 73