Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Murray State

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-5; Murray State 6-4

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Austin Peay Governors will be on the road. They will take on the Murray State Racers at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at CFSB Center. Austin Peay lost both of their matches to MSU last season on scores of 53-65 and 56-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Governors took their contest against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders on Monday by a conclusive 86-61 score.

Meanwhile, the Racers escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Chicago State Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward DJ Burns, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.

Austin Peay is now 6-5 while MSU sits at 6-4. Austin Peay is 4-1 after wins this year, MSU 2-3.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Murray State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Austin Peay.