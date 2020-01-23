Murray State vs. Belmont: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Murray State vs. Belmont basketball game
Who's Playing
Belmont @ Murray State
Current Records: Belmont 14-5; Murray State 13-5
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Murray State Racers are heading back home. They will square off against the Belmont Bruins at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at CFSB Center. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
The Racers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 96-91 win.
Meanwhile, Belmont strolled past the Morehead State Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 77-59.
The wins brought the Racers up to 13-5 and Belmont to 14-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU comes into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. Belmont has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Belmont have won four out of their last six games against Murray State.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Murray State 77 vs. Belmont 65
- Jan 24, 2019 - Belmont 79 vs. Murray State 66
- Mar 03, 2018 - Murray State 68 vs. Belmont 51
- Jan 18, 2018 - Belmont 79 vs. Murray State 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Belmont 81 vs. Murray State 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - Belmont 81 vs. Murray State 73
