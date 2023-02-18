Who's Playing

Current Records: Evansville 5-23; Murray State 14-13

After two games on the road, the Murray State Racers are heading back home. The Racers and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at CFSB Center. MSU should still be riding high after a victory, while Evansville will be looking to get back in the win column.

MSU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Illinois State Redbirds by the margin of a single free throw, 76-75. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: guard Rob Perry (25), forward Kenny White Jr. (16), guard Quincy Anderson (15), and forward Jamari Smith (11).

Meanwhile, a win for Evansville just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Belmont Bruins 95-63. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Aces; Strawbridge Jr. finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Racers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory.

Evansville's defeat took them down to 5-23 while Murray State's victory pulled them up to 14-13. In Murray State's win, Rob Perry shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six boards and Quincy Anderson had 15 points. We'll see if Evansville have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

The Racers are a big 12-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Evansville have won three out of their last five games against Murray State.