Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Murray State

Current Records: Indiana State 13-7; Murray State 10-9

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at CFSB Center.

The Racers ended up a good deal behind the Belmont Bruins when they played on Tuesday, losing 80-65. One thing holding MSU back was the mediocre play of forward Jamari Smith, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-19 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Indiana State and the Bradley Braves on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Sycamores falling 78-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Indiana State was the play of guard Cameron Henry, who had 11 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.