Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Murray State

Current Records: Indiana State 13-7; Murray State 10-9

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Indiana State Sycamores and the Murray State Racers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at CFSB Center.

On Wednesday, Indiana State lost to the Bradley Braves at home by a decisive 78-67 margin. Despite the loss, the Sycamores got a solid performance out of guard Cameron Henry, who had 11 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU ended up a good deal behind the Belmont Bruins when they played on Tuesday, losing 80-65. One thing holding the Racers back was the mediocre play of forward Jamari Smith, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-19 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana State is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Sycamores are a 3-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.