Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Murray State
Current Records: Southern Illinois 9-4; Murray State 7-5
What to Know
The Murray State Racers and the Southern Illinois Salukis are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. MSU and the Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at CFSB Center. SIU should still be riding high after a victory, while MSU will be looking to right the ship.
The contest between MSU and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with MSU falling 83-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Rob Perry (15 points) was the top scorer for the Racers.
Meanwhile, SIU ultimately received the gift of a 70-68 win from a begrudging SE Missouri State squad last week. Their forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
MSU is now 7-5 while SIU sits at 9-4. SIU is 5-3 after wins this year, and the Racers are 4-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.55
Odds
The Racers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Murray State and Southern Illinois both have three wins in their last six games.
- Dec 11, 2020 - Southern Illinois 70 vs. Murray State 66
- Nov 19, 2019 - Murray State 79 vs. Southern Illinois 66
- Dec 12, 2018 - Murray State 80 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Nov 25, 2017 - Murray State 81 vs. Southern Illinois 73
- Nov 29, 2016 - Southern Illinois 89 vs. Murray State 85
- Dec 18, 2015 - Southern Illinois 88 vs. Murray State 73