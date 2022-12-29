Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Murray State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 9-4; Murray State 7-5

What to Know

The Murray State Racers and the Southern Illinois Salukis are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. MSU and the Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at CFSB Center. SIU should still be riding high after a victory, while MSU will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between MSU and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with MSU falling 83-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Rob Perry (15 points) was the top scorer for the Racers.

Meanwhile, SIU ultimately received the gift of a 70-68 win from a begrudging SE Missouri State squad last week. Their forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

MSU is now 7-5 while SIU sits at 9-4. SIU is 5-3 after wins this year, and the Racers are 4-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.55

Odds

The Racers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State and Southern Illinois both have three wins in their last six games.