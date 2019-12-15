Myles Powell injury update: Seton Hall star sustains 'pretty bad concussion' in blowout loss to Rutgers

Seton Hall senior Myles Powell missed the second half of Saturday's 68-48 loss to in-state foe Rutgers after sustaining a head injury in the first half. Powell, the nation's No. 6 leading scorer, did not play the final half nor did he return to the team's bench as he underwent a medical evaluation. After the game, Pirates coach Kevin Willard updated his star players' status.

"He has a pretty bad concussion," Willard said. "He got whacked. He took the charge and whacked his head on the floor and then him and Tyrese [Samuel] ran into each other. He asked me during the game, 'Why are we practicing at Rutgers?'

"I didn't see him get hit by Tyrese and I kind of looked at him because I was wondering what the heck he was doing out there. We sat down in the timeout and his eyes kind of rolled into the back of his head. It just hit him with a wave."

Powell managed to score six points and grab three rebounds before leaving the game early with the concussion. In total, he played just 15 minutes.

It's the second time this season Powell, one of many early preseason contenders for National Player of the Year, has been knocked out of a game early with injury. Last month, Powell left Seton Hall's game against Stony Brook early with an ankle injury. He didn't miss any games thereafter, returning less than a week later to score 37 points against preseason No. 1 Michigan State.

Unlike an ankle injury, however, concussions are a non-linear injury; the timetable for Powell's return is unclear at this time. But after No. 22 Seton Hall was destroyed by the Scarlet Knights, the Pirates could certainly use his firepower Thursday when they face No. 4 Maryland in Newark, New Jersey.