Myles Powell injury update: Seton Hall star sustains 'pretty bad concussion' in blowout loss to Rutgers
Powell sat out the second half and did not return to the bench and the Pirates fell to the Scarlet Knights 68-48
Seton Hall senior Myles Powell missed the second half of Saturday's 68-48 loss to in-state foe Rutgers after sustaining a head injury in the first half. Powell, the nation's No. 6 leading scorer, did not play the final half nor did he return to the team's bench as he underwent a medical evaluation. After the game, Pirates coach Kevin Willard updated his star players' status.
"He has a pretty bad concussion," Willard said. "He got whacked. He took the charge and whacked his head on the floor and then him and Tyrese [Samuel] ran into each other. He asked me during the game, 'Why are we practicing at Rutgers?'
"I didn't see him get hit by Tyrese and I kind of looked at him because I was wondering what the heck he was doing out there. We sat down in the timeout and his eyes kind of rolled into the back of his head. It just hit him with a wave."
Powell managed to score six points and grab three rebounds before leaving the game early with the concussion. In total, he played just 15 minutes.
It's the second time this season Powell, one of many early preseason contenders for National Player of the Year, has been knocked out of a game early with injury. Last month, Powell left Seton Hall's game against Stony Brook early with an ankle injury. He didn't miss any games thereafter, returning less than a week later to score 37 points against preseason No. 1 Michigan State.
Unlike an ankle injury, however, concussions are a non-linear injury; the timetable for Powell's return is unclear at this time. But after No. 22 Seton Hall was destroyed by the Scarlet Knights, the Pirates could certainly use his firepower Thursday when they face No. 4 Maryland in Newark, New Jersey.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. Gonzaga odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona's vs. Gonzaga game 10,000...
-
Boeheim throws shade at Hoyas transfer
It's safe to say Akinjo should not bother trying to transfer Syracuse
-
Oregon takes down Michigan in OT
Oregon earns its first road win of the season against a Michigan team cooling off after a hot...
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCLA vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 times.
-
Tennessee vs. Memphis odds, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Memphis game 10,000...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans