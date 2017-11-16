Mysterious injury to Missouri star freshman Michael Porter causing concern

Missouri fans have to feel the tinge of a curse coming on, right? After a three-year run where the program averaged nine wins under Kim Anderson, the highly anticipated debut of preseason All-American freshman forward Michael Porter Jr. has been postponed and the specific reason why he's sidelined is cloaked in mystery.

Technically, Porter made his debut in a Mizzou uni during the team's season-opener vs. Iowa State last Friday -- but it was a cruel tease. It wasn't really a debut. More like a cameo. Porter, the possible No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and the 19-year-old tasked with leading the Tigers back to national relevance, played for only two minutes before he asked to be taken out of the game.

He was forced to leave the game with what was described afterward as a tweaked hip.

Then came an odd sight on Monday: Porter was nowhere to be seen on the team's bench during Missouri's home win over Wagner. Instead, he stayed in the bowels of Mizzou Arena and watched on a TV monitor, too hurt to play and apparently too uncomfortable to sit on the bench. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin updated the public after that game when he revealed to the media that Porter's leg, not his hip, was the problem.

"I don't know how serious it is," Martin told reporters after the game. "It's hard for me to say that. But I think it's day to day. That's the best assessment for me to say right now: It's day to day."

Thursday brought the latest twist when Missouri sports information director Patrick Crawford confirmed that Porter did not travel with the team for its game Thursday night at Utah. No further details regarding Porter's leg injury have been provided, and Missouri stated that Porter will be evaluated next week. Until then, it's a guessing game for those outside the program.

"Out of respect for Michael's health and privacy, no, there is not a stated reason [for him not traveling with the team]," Crawford told CBS Sports.

Minor injuries normally don't prevent players from traveling with the team. If the only reason Porter stayed back in Missouri was because of this injury -- and no other issue -- then Tigers fans have the right to already be concerned.

Michael Porter has only played two minutes this season due to an undisclosed injury. USATSI

Tigers fans are obviously hoping this is an 'uh-oh' at best. With this unexpected development, you couldn't fault them for believing this season's got a chance at swerving off course. To put it plainly, Porter's mysterious ailment's a big bummer. The injury seemingly happened in non-descriptive fashion. (You'll notice there hasn't been a go-to highlight referencing/showing how he got hurt.) So now Porter's season starts with a whimper, and it's especially notable because you could easily make the argument that no player in college basketball brought more intrigue or anticipation heading into this season than him.

The smooth-shooting, NBA-ready talent had a winding backstory before ever getting to Missouri. He was originally committed to Washington, then was let out of his letter of intent after UW fired Lorenzo Romar. With Martin hired in the spring to replace Anderson, and when Porter's father was hired on Martin's staff, Porter decided to stay close to home. With his March 24 commitment to the Tigers, it altered the outlook on the SEC.

His brother, Jontay, was able to reclassify and join him on the roster for this season. That late, familial addition solidified NCAA Tournament expectations. It could still be a big, fruitful season for Missouri, but this staggered start is unfortunate for a fan base and a program that's expecting one of the biggest win-total turnarounds in the sport.

Missouri's next game in Monday against Division II Emporia State. The key date is Thanksgiving. That's when Missouri will play its next game vs. a D-I program. That team is Long Beach State, and it's a quarterfinal matchup of the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

The 2-0 Tigers have looked good so far, but a road test without Porter vs. a Pac-12 team offers an interesting chance for the Tigers to show how good they can be when shorthanded in a tough environment. Missouri was bound to attract attention in the first couple of weeks of the season because of Porter, and Martin, and a really good freshman class. Now a haze of uncertainty is starting to emanate around the team.

Now it's a waiting game. Porter deserves his privacy on this of course, but when a coach and a program spokesperson are not disclosing the nature of an injury, it's worrisome for fans, who can't be stopped from speculating until answers arrive. College hoops has had a nice first week of the season. Here's to hoping Porter's OK and ready to return sooner than later.