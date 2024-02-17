Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Austin Peay 14-13, N. Alabama 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 8:15 p.m. ET on February 17th at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. N. Alabama will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, the Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bisons, taking the game 75-70.

Austin Peay aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Thursday extended their overall winning streak to four. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Bears. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Austin Peay did.

The Lions have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-13 record this season. As for the Governors, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-13.

N. Alabama couldn't quite finish off the Governors when the teams last played back in January and fell 83-80. Will N. Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Alabama and Austin Peay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.