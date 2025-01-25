Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-12, N. Alabama 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid victory over Lipscomb, taking the game 74-64.

N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lipscomb only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay posted their closest win since November 8, 2024 on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Cent. Arkansas , sneaking past 73-71. Having forecasted a close victory for the Governors, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

N. Alabama has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for Austin Peay, their win bumped their record up to 8-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Alabama has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given N. Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Alabama came up short against Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 77-71. Will N. Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Austin Peay has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N. Alabama.