Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Bellarmine after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 27-23 lead against N. Alabama.
Bellarmine came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Bellarmine Knights @ N. Alabama Lions
Current Records: Bellarmine 4-13, N. Alabama 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET
- Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 8:45 p.m. ET on January 11th at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for N. Alabama and six for Bellarmine.
The point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 84-81.
Meanwhile, the Knights opened the new year with a less-than-successful 81-70 loss to the Bisons.
The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 4-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given N. Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, N. Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.
Odds
N. Alabama is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 144.5 points.
Series History
Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 6 games against N. Alabama.
- Feb 16, 2023 - N. Alabama 70 vs. Bellarmine 57
- Jan 02, 2023 - Bellarmine 69 vs. N. Alabama 65
- Feb 12, 2022 - Bellarmine 75 vs. N. Alabama 69
- Jan 18, 2022 - Bellarmine 68 vs. N. Alabama 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Bellarmine 87 vs. N. Alabama 63
- Feb 12, 2021 - Bellarmine 66 vs. N. Alabama 64