Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Bellarmine 4-13, N. Alabama 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 8:45 p.m. ET on January 11th at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for N. Alabama and six for Bellarmine.

The point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 84-81.

Meanwhile, the Knights opened the new year with a less-than-successful 81-70 loss to the Bisons.

The Lions have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 4-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given N. Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, N. Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

N. Alabama is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 6 games against N. Alabama.