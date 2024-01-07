Halftime Report

Cent. Arkansas is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Alabama 46-28.

Cent. Arkansas came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 4-12, N. Alabama 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the N. Alabama Lions are set to tip at 8:15 p.m. ET on January 6th at Flowers Hall. Cent. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while N. Alabama will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cent. Arkansas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 120-54 victory over the Tigers. The win was some much needed relief for Cent. Arkansas as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

N. Alabama was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Texas Tech but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Lions took a serious blow against the Red Raiders on Monday, falling 85-57. N. Alabama's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jacari Lane, who scored 19 points. Dallas Howell was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Texas Tech racked up 20 assists.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 4-12. As for the Lions, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-8.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cent. Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cent. Arkansas ended up a good deal behind N. Alabama when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 82-66. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 10-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

N. Alabama and Cent. Arkansas both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.