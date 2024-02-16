Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Lipscomb 16-10, N. Alabama 12-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Lipscomb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Lipscomb has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Lipscomb and the Owls didn't disappoint and broke past the 169.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bisons came out on top against the Owls by a score of 101-95. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, N. Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell to the Dolphins 67-63. N. Alabama didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bisons' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.8 points per game. As for the Lions, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Lipscomb and the Lions are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6-1 against the spread).

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bisons, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.