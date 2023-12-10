Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Morehead State 6-3, N. Alabama 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the N. Alabama Lions at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Flowers Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Morehead State came tearing into Sunday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Mocs by a score of 87-80.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama entered their game on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 109-65 victory over the Bearcats. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as N. Alabama did.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.8 points per game. As for the Lions, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Morehead State came up short against N. Alabama when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 81-75. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Alabama has won both of the games they've played against Morehead State in the last 4 years.