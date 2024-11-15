Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Samford 2-1, N. Alabama 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Alabama Lions at 8:45 p.m. ET on Friday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Samford took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They steamrolled past Rhodes 108-52. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-26.

Samford smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 26 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rhodes only pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama entered their tilt with UT Martin on Monday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They enjoyed a cozy 87-69 victory over the Skyhawks.

Samford's win was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-1. As for N. Alabama, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Samford has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Samford is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Samford is playing on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Samford is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Alabama and Samford both have 1 win in their last 2 games.