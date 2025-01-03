Halftime Report
N. Arizona and Idaho State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-26, N. Arizona has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.
N. Arizona came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Idaho State Bengals @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks
Current Records: Idaho State 5-6, N. Arizona 9-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.85
What to Know
Idaho State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. The matchup will give the Bengals their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.
Idaho State will head out to face N. Arizona after giving up their first home loss of the season two weeks ago. Idaho State fell 70-56 to Utah Valley. The Bengals have struggled against the Wolverines recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Arizona). They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 110-74 win over Benedictine. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-39.
N. Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Idaho State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6. As for N. Arizona, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Idaho State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Arizona against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Idaho State's 6-2.
Odds
N. Arizona is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
Series History
Idaho State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Idaho State 68 vs. N. Arizona 60
- Feb 29, 2024 - N. Arizona 92 vs. Idaho State 88
- Feb 03, 2024 - Idaho State 81 vs. N. Arizona 79
- Feb 06, 2023 - Idaho State 75 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Dec 29, 2022 - Idaho State 79 vs. N. Arizona 53
- Feb 24, 2022 - Idaho State 70 vs. N. Arizona 66
- Dec 04, 2021 - N. Arizona 73 vs. Idaho State 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - Idaho State 76 vs. N. Arizona 70
- Jan 07, 2021 - Idaho State 73 vs. N. Arizona 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Idaho State 64 vs. N. Arizona 62