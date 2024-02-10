Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Montana State 11-13, N. Arizona 10-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

What to Know

Montana State is 10-0 against the Lumberjacks since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Walkup Skydome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Bobcats had to settle for a 73-70 loss against the Bears. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Montana State has suffered against the Bears since December 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: the Lumberjacks lost to the Grizzlies, and the Lumberjacks lost bad. The score wound up at 94-66. N. Arizona found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition.

N. Arizona struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Bobcats have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Montana State have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've only made 30.8% of their threes this season. Given Montana State's sizable advantage in that area, the Lumberjacks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Montana State against the Lumberjacks in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 79-50 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Montana State has won all of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last 5 years.