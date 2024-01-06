Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: North Dakota 8-8, N. Arizona 6-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Walkup Skydome. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for North Dakota and three for N. Arizona.

The point spread may have favored North Dakota on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 97-87 loss to the Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, N. Arizona managed to keep up with Neb.-Omaha until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Lumberjacks took a serious blow against the Mavericks, falling 81-55. N. Arizona found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition.

The Fighting Hawks have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season. As for the Lumberjacks, they bumped their record down to 6-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 29.4 rebounds per game. Given North Dakota's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Dakota was able to grind out a solid win over N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in February of 2018, winning 86-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Dakota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

North Dakota has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N. Arizona.