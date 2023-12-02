Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Pacific 4-4, N. Arizona 2-5

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

What to Know

Pacific has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored Pacific on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors.

Burke Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Denson, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks came up short against the Gauchos on Wednesday and fell 70-59. N. Arizona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 4-4 and the Matadors to 5-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pacific have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Pacific came up short against N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 73-69. Can Pacific avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.