Halftime Report

Portland State and N. Arizona have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 33-32, Portland State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Portland State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, N. Arizona will have to make due with an 11-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Portland State 10-7, N. Arizona 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Findlay Toyota Center. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Portland State didn't have quite enough to beat N. Colorado and fell 72-69.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for N. Arizona, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They blew past Sacramento State 77-53 on Thursday. With the Lumberjacks ahead 45-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

N. Arizona was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Sacramento State only posted ten.

Portland State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-7. As for N. Arizona, their win bumped their record up to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Portland State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Arizona struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only N. Arizona took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

N. Arizona is a 3-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.