Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ N. Arizona Lumberjacks

Current Records: Portland State 11-6, N. Arizona 7-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Walkup Skydome -- Flagstaff, Arizona

What to Know

Portland State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Portland State Vikings and the N. Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Walkup Skydome. N. Arizona took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Portland State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Vikings had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 69-66.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Arizona found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 90-47 defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points N. Arizona has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N. Arizona struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 11-6. As for the Lumberjacks, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-10.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Portland State won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2023, slipping by N. Arizona 88-87. Does Portland State have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Arizona turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.